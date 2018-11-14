Reward put up for Lamborghini

The owners of a distinctive and rare Lamborghini stolen from a village near Wetherby have offered a reward of up to £10,000 for its safe return or the arrest and conviction of the offenders.

Thieves stole the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, registration number RW24, at about 3am on August 31.

Police say that since the theft, the vehicle has been seen in the Halifax area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The reward will be paid upon the safe recovery of the vehicle in good condition or the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

“It may be divided depending on the number of people who come forward with information and if more than one person gives information directly leading to the safe recovery or conviction, the reward will be divided at the owner’s discretion.”

The spokesman added: “The vehicle was wrapped in a distinctive lime green film with a black racing stripe on the bonnet and green racing stripe on the roof.

“It has a removable roof, black wheels, wheel spacers, beige seats and the words ‘Lamborghini’ in black on the front doors.

“One of the wheels has a 1cm chip in it, and there are some minor marks on the passenger seat leather, and it is fitted with a specialist Caprista exhaust.

“However, there is a possibility that some of these items may have been changed or removed by the thieves.”

Underneath its wrapping, the vehicle is Azure blue – a silver-blue colour which changes depending on how it captures the light.

The vehicle identification number is ZHWER17D8ELA02022, but police warn that this may have been changed by the suspects.

The police spokesman added: “This vehicle will be detected worldwide due to its extremely rare nature.

“It cannot be serviced by a legitimate Lamborghini dealer without Lamborghini being alerted, and there is no value in the vehicle for parts.”

Anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle or knows where it is now, or has any other information that could assist the investigation, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180163488 when passing on information.