Boston Spa Parish Council is urging people to report anti-social behaviour (ASB) and all crimes after concerns voiced by residents.

In an online newsletter the council said it was important to log concerns otherwise rescources could go elsewhere.

“In recent times the Parish Council has been contacted by concerned residents about crime and antisocial behaviour in our village, said a countil spokesman.

“The police strongly encouraged residents of Boston Spa to report all crimes, which can be done easily via the various methods available, including online. “Even if no prosecution is possible, the record of crimes committed helps to make the case for more police presence in the village, and also means that Leeds Council will allocate resource from their ASB team.

“In short, if residents don’t report crime, the police and the council will assume that there isn’t a problem and move resource elsewhere.”

They urged resident to report ASB to the Leeds Anti-social Behaviour Team on 0113 222 4402 or LASBT@leeds.gov.uk

using this form, copies of this form are also available at the Village Hall.

Crime Prevention advice is available at hqcpo@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

For more advice from the parish council visit: www.bostonspapc.org.uk