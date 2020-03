Police have seized a vehicle in Wetherby - containing 67 sheep and three rams suspected to be stolen.

North Yorkshire Police discovered the vehicle at Wetherby services.

It contained 67 sheep and 3 Rams all of which are suspected to be stolen from the Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire area.

The vehicle was also running on red diesel, police said.

The animals have been recovered and vehicle seized.

Enquires are ongoing, police confirmed.