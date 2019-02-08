Police work experience scheme call up to teens

Young people are being invited to gain a greater understanding of their local police at a work experience programme this July.

Anyone in Years 10 to 13 (aged between 14 and 18) can apply to attend the week-long programme with North Yorkshire Police HQ in Northallerton.

Sergeant Neil Northend, who oversees Youth Engagement for North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people who are interested in joining the policing family to gain an insight into what we do, not just as police officers but also the different roles of police staff and opportunities across the organisation.

“We held a similar event in summer 2017, which was very popular and received great feedback.”

Applications are open now and will close on March 29. Visit: www.northyorkshire.police.uk/workexperience to find out more and download a form.