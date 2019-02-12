Police warning after rise in bogus callers

Police are conducting extra patrols and visiting vulnerable residents to protect Tadcaster area communities against bogus callers and rogue traders.

The action follows a series of suspicious cold-calling incidents in which elderly and vulnerable residents have been callously targeted.

North Yorkshire officers this week urged residents to do their bit by making friends, family and neighbours aware of the dangers.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, of Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Distraction burglars and bogus callers take advantage of people’s trust in a callous way, and trick them out of money or steal from them. The impact that these criminals can have on their victims is devastating.

“Officers and PCSOs across the district have been conducting high-visibility patrols, providing crime prevention advice, and ensuring victims are safeguarded.

“I’m also appealing directly to people with older or vulnerable friends, relative or neighbours, to help us by making sure they understand the dangers of cold callers.

“The message is simple – if you’re not sure who is at your door, don’t open it. Instead, call a neighbour or friend to come along and check them out. Don’t let cold callers pressure or confuse you.

“A genuine caller will happily wait outside while you check on them by calling their organisation or a friend or neighbour.”

On Friday January 25, at around 12.30pm, a resident in Tadcaster, contacted police to state that a possible bogus gardener had attended their property requesting them to open the door. The man stated he was there to weed the garden, but the resident refused to open the door even though the caller was persistent.

At 10am on Wednesday January 30, a resident in Tadcaster had an unexpected visit from a man claiming to be from an energy provider. He asked to have a look in the garage and left shortly after. The resident contacted the company and that stated they hadn’t sent anyone out that day.

Those incidents follow one in which a ‘bogus police officer’ conned his way into an elderly couple’s home in Tadcaster on Friday January 18.

On Tuesday February 5, officers from Tadcaster Neighbourhood Policing Team, together with Trading Standards and Selby District Council staff, held a well-attended drop in surgery at the Calcaria Community Centre to provide ‘cold caller’ crime prevention advice.

Anyone with information should phone North Yorkshire Police on 101.