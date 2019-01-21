Police want to trace owners of jewellery stolen in North and East Yorkshire

Police are trying to find the owners of jewellery which was recovered following the arrests of three suspected burglars.

Watches, rings, earrings and chains were found after the arrests in Whitley near Selby on January 3.

Police are trying to find the owner of this watch

They are believed to have been stolen in burglaries at homes in South Duffield, North Yorkshire, and Everingham, East Yorkshire earlier that day.

Three men – two in their 30s and one in his 20s – will appear before York Crown Court next month charged with burglary.

Anyone who recognises the items should contact DC Paul Carey or PSI Dave Pegg at North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You can also email david.pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

More of the items police want to reunite with their owners

A case recovered by police