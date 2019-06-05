Police appeal for witnesses to assault

Police are this week appealing for the witnesses to an assault in Tadcaster’s Bridge Street.

The incident happened on Sunday May 19 about 2am when the victim, a woman in her 50s, was assaulted by another woman.

The victim sustained scratches during the incident and has since received treatment for a fractured bone in her wrist which is believed to have been caused as a result of the assault.

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional police bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses including a woman who came to the victim’s aid and two men in the area at the time who may have witnessed the assault.

Information to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Katie Swift, or collar number 6437. Email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk