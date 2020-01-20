Police appeal after alleged attack in Wetherby street

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Wetherby last week.

West Yorkshire Police said that on Thursday January 16, at 4.30pm, a person was stationary in their vehicle on Crossley Street.

Suspects then approached the victim’s vehicle and started using insulting and abusive language before hitting the vehicle with a weapon/tool.

“At the time the victim also had her son in the vehicle,” said a force spokesman.

“The victim then fled the scene.”

Anyone with information can contact 101 or the force’s webchat service on the West Yorkshire Police website quoting crime reference 13200031049.