Masked men raid Wetherby cash machine

Police are appealing for information following an attempted cash machine theft in Wetherby.

At 1.49am today (January 10) police received a report of three masked men using tools to target a cash machine at the Barclays branch, in Market Place.

Officers attended and found the machine had been significantly damaged but it was not believed that any cash had been stolen.

The offenders left the scene in a dark coloured car.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who saw the men involved or the vehicle they were using.”

A scene is currently in place to undergo forensic examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13200015527 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat