Large cannabis factory found in Morley

A large cannabis factory has been found at a property in Morley.

Police officers discovered the plants after going to the address about a possible burglary.

West Yorkshire Police took these pictures of a cannabis factory found in Morley.

When they entered the building, the South Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team found the drugs.

The plants were taken by the police to be destroyed.

In a statement on the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds South Facebook page, a spokesperson said: "Officers attended at an address in Morley in relation to a possible burglary, when officers arrived at the address they located a large cannabis factory inside the property.

All the plants were seized, and taken away to be destroyed."

Police said enquiries are still ongoing.

The discovery is the latest in a number of cannabis farms that have been found this month.

Two addresses were raided in Otley where large amounts of cannabis and class A drugs were found.

In Seacroft, £60,000 worth of cannabis was seized by the police.