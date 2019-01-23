'Iranian immigrants' held by police at North Yorkshire petrol station

Police have detained two men thought to be illegal immigrants at a petrol station on the A19.

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted in the early hours of today that they had been called to reports of two "suspicious males" on the forecourt of Exelby Services on the A19.

Officers attended and detained the men who are believed to be from Iran.

They have been taken to a local police station to be looked after until immigration services attend to process them, officers said.

In the past two years, Iranian citizens have made more UK asylum applications than any other nationality, according to Home Office figures.

In 2017, they accounted for nine per cent of the 26,350 applications.

There has been a recent spike in attempts by Iranian migrants trying to cross the Channel from France.