Former Ampleforth College monk charged with 23 historic child sex offences

North Yorkshire Police have charged a former monk from Ampleforth with 23 non-recent child sex offences.

Peter Turner, 79, from Redcar, who was previously known as Father Gregory Carroll, is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on April 8, 2019.

- > Libby Squire's heartbroken family join students in Hull for a minute's silence



The charges relate to three victims in total, one in Ampleforth and two in Cumbria, who were aged between 9 and 13 at the time of the alleged offending.

A spokeman for the force said: "Fifteen of the alleged offences were against a pupil at Ampleforth College in North Yorkshire between 1984 and 1987.

"Charges relating to these allegations at Ampleforth include gross indecency, indecent assault and buggery.

"The remaining eight were against altar servers at a parish church in the Workington area of Cumbria between 1987 and 1990.

"The charges relating to Cumbria include indecent assault and gross indecency."