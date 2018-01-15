More than £1,000 has been raised to give a popular father-of-three, killed in a suspected crossbow attack, "the send off he truly deserves."

The gofundme page was set up for 30-year-old Shane Gilmer, who died after the attack at his home in Southburn, near Driffield on Saturday night.

A fundraising page has been set up for Shane Gilmer and his family

His partner Laura Sugden, who is pregnant, was also injured, but is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

The body of the suspected killer, Anthony Lawrence, 55, was discovered by officers around 6pm on Sunday night in North Yorkshire.

The fundraising campaign was started by Amanda Merrey who stated: "I'm hoping our whole community will stand beside me in helping to give Shane the send off he truly deserves and hopefully raise enough to help his family and children through this devastating time."

So far over 80 people have donated £1,030.

Tributes have been pouring in for Mr Gilmer, an East Riding Council housing officer, who has been described as a "lovely" man.

One said: "You deserve a send off as amazing as you."

People he has had helped in his role as a housing officer said he would be missed.

Another wrote: "He was a loving caring guy who was always willing to help whenever he could he helped me sort my housing situation out."