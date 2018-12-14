Do these items belong to you?

Police are trying to identify owners of property believed to have been stolen from Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Police investigating a burglary in Bishopdyke Road, Sherburn in Elmet on November 8 2018, have issued photographs of property they believe to be stolen.

North Yorkshire Police officers are keen to identify the owners of the property and ask anyone who recognises the items to get in touch.

Anyone with any information, or who believes this property belongs to them is asked to contact police on 101. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to David Pegg or DC Tracey Pearson. Please use reference number 12180208965 when passing on any information.

A force spokesman said: “Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”