Czech extradited to face death by careless driving

A 28-year-old man from the Czech Republic has been extradited back to the UK to face charges of causing death by careless driving.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police travelled to Prague on Friday November 15 to bring Zdenek Pulko back to the UK under a European arrest warrant.

A force spokesman said: “Mr Pulko was involved in a collision with motorcyclist Ian Stewart near Sherburn in Elmet on 18 October 2018. Mr Stewart died from his injuries in hospital the following day.

“Pulko was arrested at the time and release while under investigation.”

A warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2019.

Following his extradition, he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Saturday November 16 and was remanded in custody to York Crown Court at a later date.