CCTV appeal after thefts

Police have issued CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to after beauty products were stolen from Boots the Chemist in Sherburn-in-Elmet on two occasions.

On July 6 and 10, a quantity of cosmetics and creams were stolen from the store.

Officers are appealing to the woman or anyone who can help identify her from the two images, to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Derek Bone or email derek.bone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Callers who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190130931 when passing on information.