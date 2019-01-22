Bogus police officer stole from pensioners

Police have issued an e-fit of a bogus police officer who conned his way into an elderly couple’s home.

At about 5pm on January 18, a man called at a house in Tadcaster, claiming he was a police officer and had come to speak to the occupants regarding a previous incident.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man showed a ‘police warrant card’ and was let in to the property and began talking to the couple.

“At one point he appeared to speak into a walkie talkie.

“After a short while, he left the property and did not come back.

“It was later found that a quantity of cash had been stolen.”

North Yorkshire Police were contacted immediately and officers attended and carried out an area search, using a police dog, although the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as aged 25-30 years, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall and well built with a round face. He was wearing a dark suit with a tie and a white shirt.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. If anyone recognises the man in the e-fit, or from the description, or noticed any suspicious activity around the time of the incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police - dial 101, and quote reference 12190010808.

Officers from Tadcaster Neighbourhood Policing Team have been speaking to the victims to provide reassurance and crime prevention advice.

The force spokesman added: “Please follow this advice for dealing with callers at your door: Don’t open the door to anyone you don’t know or are not expecting.

“You can check the legitimacy of any police officer who calls at your door by calling 101.

“North Yorkshire Police knows where its officers are at any time.

“A genuine police officer will be happy to wait while you check their credentials.”