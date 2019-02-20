Bike trail vandalism set back

Vandals have attacked work to create an off-road cycle track in Wetherby.

Volunteers discovered that fencing, integral to the Devil’s Toe track design and that had only erected last week, has been damaged.

A Wetherby Bike Trails spokesman said: “The anti-social behaviour of a minority will not stop us completing the track, which is going to be a fantastic free facility for everyone, especially our young people.

“All our obstacles to protect freshly laid track, have also been removed again.”

The incident, overnight on Monday, has been reported to West Yorkshire Police.

An appeal to find the culprits was posted by the force on facebook: “Volunteers have worked tirelessly to build this new bike park for all to enjoy only for mindless vandals to destroy it.”

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime number 13190090925.