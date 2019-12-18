Anti-freeze poisoning alert

A vets has issued a warning after several cats were taken in with suspected anti-freeze poisoning.

The alarming cases happened in the Boston Spa area in 24 hours last week.

Vets at the Westwood Veterinary Practice said they have seen a “number of cats” brought in.

The practice shared this warning and urged people in the area to share.

It said: “**WARNING** We have had a number of cats brought in over the last 24 hours with suspected anti-freeze poisoning.

“If you live in the Wickham Avenue area of Boston Spa please keep your cats indoors for the near future as this can very quickly be fatal.

“Please share this to raise awareness.”

Even the smallest amount of antifreeze can cause kidney failure and death when ingested by cats.

The RSPCA offers this guidance if you suspect your cat has been poisoned with antifreeze.

On the website, it says: “If you suspect your pet’s come into contact with antifreeze, leaked water coolant or if showing any of these symptoms get them to a vet immediately.

“Vomiting, seeming depressed/sleepy, appearing drunk and uncoordinated, seizures (fits) and difficulty breathing.

“Signs of antifreeze poisoning can show 30 minutes after ingestion. It can be two/three days before signs of kidney failure are seen.

“The sooner your pet receives veterinary treatment, the better their chances of survival.

“If left untreated, anti-freeze poisoning can cause pain, suffering and distress and ultimately death.”