Couple sign off from cadet youth group

Shirley and Tony Tune, of Wetherby.

Officer Commanding and Warrant Officer, Shirley and Tony Tune, retired with over 40 years service between them at Yeadon Air Cadets.

Shirley and Tony, have served the Air Cadet Organisation in nine different squadrons and supported over 40 summer camps, 18 Nijmegen 100 mile walks and countless events and parade nights supporting hundreds of children reach their ambitions.

Shirley said: “The cadets are all like family to me and we will both miss them so much. We’ve had such a great time over the years and, although sad to be leaving, know that the squadron will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The retirement night was marked with a talent show by cadets, comedy and music.

Incoming commanding officer Fg Off Gareth Thomas said: “Both Shirley and Tony have transformed Yeadon squadron over the last four years and left it in fantastic shape.

“They leave an outstanding example to our young people. We will miss them both greatly and wish them a along and happy retirement.”

Air Cadets have the opportunity for flying, shooting, qualifications and score of activities including competitions.