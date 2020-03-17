Coronavirus: Wetherby area updated news

Keep up with the latest cancellations and breaking news surrounding Coronavirus in the Wetherby area.

Wetherby Churches, Tuesday, 3.50pm - Public worship services have been cancelled with immediate effect in most churches.

Wetherby Churches Together said that in some, daily offices and prayers will be said by the clergy, but these will not be open to the public in the usual way.

“Most other activities, such as small groups, clubs, rehearsals, etc, are also suspended,” added Chris Bishop, Chairman of Churches Together.

“Some churches will be open for individual prayer, with people encouraged to keep at a safe distance if others are sharing the same space.

“Alternative arrangements for corporate worship are being explored, such as streaming, emails, social media, etc, so that people can worship together without being in close proximity.”

He added: “Churches are keen to join with others to offer help to all those in need within our communities.

“Churches Together in Wetherby, Linton & Collingham is in contact with the local Ward Councillors to discuss how best to support our local communities and to help organise a single co-ordinated response across the area to safeguard both those in need and volunteers.”

The Church of England has called for a day of prayer and action on Sunday, March 22, which is Mothering Sunday.

Mr Bishop added: “As part of this they are calling on everyone to place a lighted candle in their window at 7pm, as a sign of solidarity and hope in the light of Christ that can never be extinguished.”

Leeds City Council, Tuesday, 2.30pm - Leeds City Council announced that it will be closing a large number of buildings and facilities to the public from the morning of Wednesday March 18.

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: “This will include Leeds Town Hall, Carriageworks, Pudsey Civic Centre and all our leisure centres as well as our museums and galleries.

“Our teams on site have been working hard and continuing to welcome the public in recent weeks, but the safety and wellbeing of staff and the people of Leeds is always our first priority.

“These closures will remain in place throughout March and April. We will be monitoring developments and following government guidance with regards to when it may then be appropriate and practical for us to reopen our sites.

Council-run markets, libraries and community hubs will currently remain open to the public but group events or activities will not be held.

Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool - Charity bosses at Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool have stated that the facility is fully operational.

They said they have checked with Public Health England which confirms that Coronavirus would be inactivated at the level of Chlorine used in swimming pools.

“As an organisation we hold our customers wellbeing as our number one priority,” said a spokesman.

“We have listened to both National Governing Body and Parliament advice/guidelines and currently we are fully operational.

“As a public building, we have put extra precautions in place to help limit the chance of infection.”

They added that soap is provided at all wash stations.

In addition to the standard precautions, visitors are urged to wash hands with soap before and after visits, shower before and after swimming.

✅”If you show any signs listed by the NHS please stay away from the facility and self isolate.”

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) said in a statement to the Wetherby News that it is committed to continue to support older residents in the Wetherby and surrounding area through this difficult period.

“However, the way we achieve that will have to, temporarily, change,” added the spokesman.

“Obviously there will be less to no face-to-face interactions with our friends as suppression of the spread of the virus has to be paramount.

“However we are currently working on a series of mechanisms to continue to support our friends through this difficult time.

“We will be contacting our friends and volunteers within the coming days outlining these proposals but please feel free to contact the office on 01937 588994 or email info@w-ise.org.uk for more details.”

Tadcaster Grammar School is closing its doors to students in Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 from the end of Tuesday March 17, until further notice.

In a letter posted on the school website and emailed to all parents later today, Headteacher Andrew Parkinson said that they were unable to staff the full timetable.

“This decision has been made primarily as our staff numbers have reduced to a critical level as a result of self isolation, and further significant reductions are inevitable.

“We aim to deliver the timetable in school as normal, with necessary cover, to Years 7, 11 and 13 until further notice.

“Year 12 should not go to lessons at Sherburn High School until further notice.

“School buses will run as normal.

“Our planning for remote learning using the Google suite platform is advancing well and we will be in contact again shortly with details about how Years 8, 9, 10 and 12 can continue their learning at home.”

The school has cancelled the Year 8 parents’ evening, overseas visits at Easter and all contact sport in PE.

Barwick Maypole Festival has been cancelled, following the latest government advice.

Organisers stated: “It’s with the greatest of regret that we find ourselves with no choice but to cancel this year’s Maypole Festival.

“It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s followed the news the past few days, but it’ll still be a bitter disappointment to everyone who was looking forward to the big day.

“We plan to leave the maypole in situ for another year. Checks on the pole show it to be sound (it’s only 15 years into its 25 year warranty).

“This will mean that - all being well - the next Maypole Festival will be on May 31 2021.”

The Maypole Festival takes place every three years and involves the whole community and attracts visitors from far and wide.

They added: “We’re in the process of contacting everyone involved in terms of school, fair, brass band, stallholders etc. If you haven’t heard from us yet, you will soon.

“As a village we’ve experienced our share of tough times over the years, but rest assured we’re certain we’ll get through this and emerge to put on a fabulous Maypole Day next year!”