Coronavirus: Tockwith Show car boot sale cancelled

Organisers of the Tockwith Show have cancelled one of their biggest fundraisers amid the coronavirus crisis.

The annual Tockwith Show Car Boot Sale takes place every year on the May Bank Holiday Monday, boosting funds for the main show in August. It is yet to be decided whether Tockwith Show itself will go ahead as planned later this year.

Thousands of people visit the Show Field on Cattal Moor Lane to grab a bargain at the car boot sale. The event also includes produce and plant stalls, and refreshments including locally-sourced bacon butties and homemade cakes.

In a letter sent out to friends of the show on Thursday, March 19, Norman Waller, the interim general secretary and vice chairman of Tockwith & District Agricultural Society, said: “I think it will be of no surprise to you that we have decided to cancel the car boot sale on Sunday 3rd May.”

He added: “It has not been decided at this stage because of the coronavirus restrictions what other types of fundraisers we might have in order to recoup some of the lost income but we do hope that you would support the event whatever we decide.”

The car boot sale is the second significant fundraising event to be cancelled this season, which Mr Waller said resulted in a “significant loss of income” for the society.

Late last year, the Bonfire and Fireworks Display did not go ahead due to safety concerns about the waterlogged field, representing a loss of around £3,000 in potential income.

Mr Waller said a decision regarding the main show and dressage event would be made on April 1.

He wrote: “At this present time, because the show is outside the 12 week period the Government are currently working to, we are conducting business as if the show is going ahead but appreciate that things are very fluid.

“We are keeping a watching brief of what is happening to other shows who are cancelling and being advised by the Yorkshire Federation of Show Societies.”