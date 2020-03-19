Coronavirus: Tadcaster Swimming Pool closes

Popular Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool has closed to the public due to the national attempt to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Managers at the charity run facility took the decision to close just days after saying it would stay open.

A spokesman said: “In line with Government advice the Trust has made the difficult decision to close to the public from the end of today, Wednesday March 18.

“The closure will stay in place until further notice.”

They advised that for members, all direct debits will be frozen and information will be released later regarding swimming lessons.

“We’ll be in contact when we have a projected re-opening date,” said the spokesman.

“A newsletter will be published in due course with everything you need to know about the remaining weeks of this term and what’s happening with re-enrolments.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and please make sure you all stay safe in these trying times.”

People can email for more information at: info@tadcasterpool.org.uk or check out the latest at facebook.