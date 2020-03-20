Coronavirus: Tadcaster Magnets event postponed

Tadcaster Magnets have announced that their planned whist drive has been postponed.

The event, scheduled for Monday April 6, is one of the latest events to have affected by the efforts to limit the spread of Coronavirus.

“We hope to reschedule later in the year and will advertise through usual channels,” said Tadcaster Magnets Bowls secretary Peter Greenwood.

“In the meantime we hope that all of our much valued players/patrons stay safe.

Send details of cancelled or postponed events to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk