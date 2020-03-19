Coronavirus: Leeds City Council closes facilities

Leeds City Council has announced that is has closed a large number of buildings and facilities to the public from Wednesday March 18.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “This will include Leeds Town Hall, Carriageworks, Pudsey Civic Centre and all our leisure centres as well as our museums and galleries.

“Our teams on site have been working hard and continuing to welcome the public in recent weeks, but the safety and well-being of staff and the people of Leeds is always our first priority.

“These closures will remain in place throughout March and April.

“We will be monitoring developments and following government guidance with regards to when it may then be appropriate and practical for us to re-open our sites.”

Council-run markets, libraries and community hubs will currently remain open to the public but group events or activities will not be held.