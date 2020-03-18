Coronavirus: Events cancelled

Efforts to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic and stop it spreading has seen many groups and organisations cancel and reorganise events.

Wetherby Racecourse held Tuesday’s meeting behind closed doors.

“It went as well as could be expected,” said Wetherby Chief Executive Jonjo Sanderson.

“Everybody was very understanding - there were no rows about tickets or anything, there was a bit of a wartime spirit about it.”

He added: “Theoretically we will lose at least three meetings, but there are two more after that which you would have to think are in doubt, so it could be five realistically.”

The historic and highly popular Barwick Maypole Festival has been cancelled, following the latest government advice.

Organisers stated: “It’s with the greatest of regret that we find ourselves with no choice but to cancel this year’s Maypole Festival.

“It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who’s followed the news the past few days, but it’ll still be a bitter disappointment to everyone who was looking forward to the big day.

“We plan to leave the maypole in situ for another year. Checks on the pole show it to be sound (it’s only 15 years into its 25 year warranty).

“This will mean that - all being well - the next Maypole Festival will be on May 31 2021.”

The Maypole Festival takes place every three years and involves the whole community and attracts visitors from far and wide.

They added: “We’re in the process of contacting everyone involved in terms of school, fair, brass band, stallholders etc.

“As a village we’ve experienced our share of tough times over the years, but rest assured we’re certain we’ll get through this.”

Thorner Victory Hall have cancelled the 2020 Beer Festival which was to have taken place on Saturday April 25.

A spokesman for the Hall said: “Currently other classes and events will go ahead as planned but we will continue to review, follow guidance and act accordingly.” Other events that have fallen victim to the Coronavirus include - Elysian Singers, Wetherby Methodist Church, planned for Saturday March 21; The Green Quiz, at Boston Spa Village Hall, Friday March 27; Tockwith Players Live@ The Village Hall show, Saturday March 28; Thorner VE Day celebrations, May 8.