Community shop expansion planned

Expansion plans costing thousands of pounds have been announced by officials running the award winning Community Shop in Church Fenton near Tadcaster.

The shop in the former village post office is now in its second year of business, and because of the initial success, planners at Selby District Council are now considering proposals to develop the premises even more.

Among the growth plans is a proposed community café on the ground floor, putting in a two bedroom flat which would be let and the creation of an allotment which would grow fruit and veg for sale in the shop.

The other idea is to convert the existing double garage into an extra stock room and sales area.

Church Fenton’s Community Shop is run by an army of volunteers, some of whom are working from 5.30 in the morning to organise the sale of newspapers in time for the opening at seven o’clock.

The reopening of the old post office has not only benefited the village and ones nearby too, but also several local businesses who supply a wide range of products.