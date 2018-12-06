Cherrytree Barn, Allerton Park - £730,000

This contemporary four/five-bedroom barn conversion, offers spacious accommodation finished to a high standard, within the Allerton Park Estate.

Arranged over two floors, the ground floor comprises a sitting room, dining room, snug/home office and an open plan kitchen with adjoining sun room overlooking the south facing gardens. To the first floor is a landing, principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, three additional bedrooms and a house bathroom. Contact Carter Jonas Harrogate on 01423 523423.