Cathedral carols special

Ripon Cathedral’s much acclaimed choir has been extremely busy rehearsing and performing during this Season of Advent.

For many the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols marks the start of their Christmas festivities.

These services see the cathedral packed for the incomparable telling of the story of Christmas in readings and carols.

They take place at 5.30pm on Sunday December 23 and Monday December 24 at 5.30pm.

There will be favourites including Adam lay ybounden by Boris Ord and other carols by Rutter and Wilby. All are welcome.

* Planning a new year event? Send details to: news@ripongazette.co.uk