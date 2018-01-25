Cafe van reopens after donations

A cafe is open again thanks to customers who rallied to raise cash after the business was ransacked by burglars.

David Leonard, owner of Nana Ruth’s Kitchen sited at a lay-by at Rudgate Crossroads near Tockwith, said he was delighted with the response.

The crowd funding appeal, set up by loyal customer Nathan Merryweather has past the halfway point at £609.

David, of Knaresborough, said: “I’d like to thank every single one of you for your amazing kind donations.

“Words escape me and that’s a real achievement in itself.”

Burglars broke into the van on January 11 after breaking through the security fencing and smashing through the back door. They stole equipment, the generator and charity money.

David, 29, had put all the money he had into opening the business last November and thought he would have to call it a day.

But on hearing the plight, Nathan set up the appeal to raise the £1,000 David thought he would need.

Nathan added: “Thank you to everyone who has helped so far. We are now over halfway there.”

Former chef David, who named his cafe van in tribute to his grandmother Ruth Harrison of Boroughbridge, added: “Nathan is an absolute star.

“I thought that was the end of my business plans.”

Donations at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nanaruths