Busy time ahead

The days are passing by quickly and we have some fantastic events to tell you about.

Firstly though, I have a new team member to introduce you to, Dan Thirkell.

Dan says: “I am thrilled to be part of the HHCC team and I look forward to meeting our fantastic fundraisers and volunteers over the coming weeks. We have some amazing projects and events coming up so I hope to meet you all at these, come and say hello!’

Are you ready to step into February……we challenge you to STEPruary. This is free, and one the easiest ways to get more active, lose weight and become healthier. So step out this STEPruary to raise money for patients and their families. For more information, visit www.hhcc.co.uk/events/stepruary/

Have you booked your tickets yet for The Harrogate Proms? This event will be held at Harrogate Convention Centre on 27 June 2020 at 7.30 pm and compered by the popular BBC Look North broadcaster Harry Gration.

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (HSO) and Harrogate Choral Society (HCS) – are joining forces in an ambitious fundraising project in aid of HHCC. All profits from this special showcase concert will go directly to the charity.

I am absolutely delighted to be working so closely with the HSO and HCS to bring together what will be an unforgettable evening and that both have chosen HHCC as their charity of the year.

To have a dedicated concert on top of this is the icing on the cake. Tickets are now on sale.

We are looking for corporate sponsors for the event and have a bespoke sponsorship brochure available for information. In addition, we will be running a raffle and are seeking experiences and high end raffle prizes to raise additional funds for HHCC.

The HHCC team and I are so excited about The Harrogate Proms being performed for the benefit of our very special charity, all the funds raised from this incredible evening will make a huge difference to patients and their families.

The concert, conducted by Andrew Padmore (HCS) and Bryan Western (HSO), will feature a feast of operatic and Proms favourites, as well as other popular works such as Carl Orff’s O Fortuna, Verdi’s Grand March from Aida, Handel’s Zadok the Priest, Jenkins’ Suite from The Armed Man and Rutter’s Look at the World.

All this, as well as favourite Proms items with the traditional audience participation, which will guarantee a memorable evening for all.

Bryan Western says: “What an occasion this will be: to sing with a huge choir, a full 100-strong symphony orchestra in Harrogate’s premier venue and, at the same time, to raise much-needed funds for our local district hospital.”

To make this evening a huge success, we need you, individuals and businesses, to sponsor this amazing project. We have a number of sponsorship options if you are interested in supporting this event please contact me via email at sammy.lambert@nhs.net for more information.

Tickets are now available from the Harrogate Box Office on 01423 502116 or online www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/The-Harrogate-Proms

Once again on behalf of HHCC, a huge thank you to you all for your efforts. We could not make such an impact or difference without you. Check out our Facebook page @harrogatehospitalcharity or email hdft.hhcc@nhs.net for details of all our upcoming events or ways in which you can get involved.

