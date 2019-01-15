Hurry while stocks last: SMEs urged to apply now for free funding to upgrade their broadband

New, more flexible funding is now available for Harrogate District businesses held back by slow broadband speeds.

The EU-backed Digital Enterprise programme has been extended to offer funding in the form of Connectivity Vouchers of between £500 and £1,000 for a wider range of connectivity and broadband projects.

Muz Mumtaz, who heads Digital Enterprise, said: “We wanted to make the Connectivity Vouchers even more accessible to businesses in Harrogate and the Leeds City Region, and by broadening our funding we can get more companies equipped with faster broadband speeds that are essential to compete, whether at a regional, national or global level.

He added: “I would urge businesses who want to improve their broadband speeds to apply now before it is too late.”

Digital Enterprise is funded by the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, its nine local authorities and the EU’s European Regional Development Fund.

For further information, go to www.digitalenterprise.co.uk/connectivity.