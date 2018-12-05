Care firm signs new deal

German hospital bed manufacturer Völker has partnered with Wetherby-based Innova Care Concepts to expand its presence in the UK healthcare market.

Innova, based on the Thorp Arch estate, will now have exclusive dealership of the Volker hospital bed range across the entire country.

The firm has become a trusted supplier of high-quality care equipment to NHS and private hospitals all over the UK and this latest move will see the company expand its offering.

Innova is now supplying Volker beds to Spire Healthcare Group hospitals as well as trialling the range at hospices and other healthcare facilities.

Joe Hulbert, Sales Director at Innova, said: “It seems like the perfect fit for Innova to partner up with Volker.

“We pride ourselves in finding and supplying the most innovative healthcare equipment in the world .

“We’ve already seen great interest in the Volker range, and we look forward to introducing the beds to healthcare environments around the country.”

Founded in Germany in 1912, Volker has a rich history of creating innovative healthcare equipment – particularly beds and furniture. The company has spent over 100 years perfecting its craft and cementing its places as a key manufacturer of hospital beds.

Innova’s Managing Director Tom Hulbert said: “Volker has designed a range of cutting-edge beds where the design fits into any healthcare environment without it feeling too clinical. That’s exactly what we want to offer to patients – we don’t want them to be intimidated by the equipment.

“By becoming exclusive UK distributors of Volker hospital beds, it helps us to achieve our vision of becoming the most sought-after brand in the healthcare sector.”