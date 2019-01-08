Blind Lane, Knaresborough - £625,000

This five-bedroom detached family house provides generous accommodation extending to over 2,600 square feet.

Built in late 2012 by Linden Homes, it has the advantage of the remainder of a ten-year guarantee.

Fitted to a high specification, it features a modern kitchen and bathroom, integrated ventilation system, ceiling speakers for entertainment system, and solar panels providing an income of about £600 per annum. There is parking and a double garage and gardens. Contact: Verity Frearson 01423 562531.