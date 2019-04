Agents Carter Jonas describe this as a superb newly built detached property offering excellent four-bedroom family accommodation.

It has an enclosed south facing garden to the rear, open views to the front and occupies a discreet position.

Included is an entrance hall, cloakroom, study, sitting room, open plan living kitchen and a utility room, principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, guest bedroom, two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom. Contact 01423 523423.