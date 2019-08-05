Art challenge set for residents

Yorkshire 2019 have launched their 2019 UCI Road World Championships Land Art Competition in partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire.

Schools, community groups, businesses, landowners and farmers are being encouraged to think big and get creative in order to support this once-in-a-generation event which takes place between September 22-29 and is preceded by the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday September 21.

Giant pieces of land art have become synonymous with cycling races across the county, with a whole host of stunning installations having been previously displayed along the routes of the 2014 Tour de France and subsequent Tours de Yorkshire.

Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor Judith Blake said: “From the unforgettable Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014 and the subsequent Tour de Yorkshire which gets bigger and bigger every year, we know landowners and community groups will be keen to celebrate another major international sporting event coming through their area with the UCI Road World Championships in September.

“The event promises to be another fantastic showcase for the county, so we would encourage all landowners and communities especially along the race routes to make the most of it and celebrate it in style.”

This competition is Yorkshire 2019 and Welcome to Yorkshire’s way of honouring those imaginative fans who go to great lengths to produce these wonderful pieces of art which will help showcase Yorkshire to a global audience of over 250 million people.

Between now and the Championships, land artists are being invited to submit their entries online at Yorkshire2019.co.uk/LandArt

After the Championships, a shortlist of the best entries will be drawn up by a panel of judges and put to a public vote.

One winner will then receive a one-off, signed and framed world champion’s jersey and two runners up will also be rewarded with special trophies.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: “Producing land art is a fun and enjoyable way to get involved with the Championships and images of these fabulous creations will be beamed to over 150 countries around the world.

“We can’t wait to see fields, hills, roofs, market squares and car parks covered in colour and organising this competition is our way of rewarding people’s efforts.

“The more information people can give us about what they’ve got planned, the more details we can pass on to the TV producers to help ensure they get picked up by the cameras. Now that the competition is open we want people to get their thinking caps on and get designing, and we’re looking forward to seeing what people have got planned as the entries roll in.”

Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “Nowhere else does land art like we do here in Yorkshire, and since the Tour de France first came here in 2014 we’ve been treated to some truly amazing creations.

“It’s brilliant how communities come together to produce them and they really demonstrate the pride people have in this fantastic county. We cannot wait to host the UCI Road World Championships and know Yorkshire will put on an unforgettable show.”

The UCI Road World Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982.

The celebrations will start on Saturday 21 September when - for the very first time - a UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place ahead of the Championships.

The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and welcome entries from every Paralympic road racing classification.

And the Championships start on the Sunday with the maiden Mixed Team Time Trial Relay and the programme continues through to Sunday September 29 with Individual Time Trials and Road Races for Junior (17/18 years), Under 23 and Elite male and female riders.

About 1,400 riders are set to compete from 90 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience of over 250 million.

More information about the 2019 UCI Road World Championships can found at www.Yorkshire2019.co.uk