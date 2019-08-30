Appeal for dash-cam footage for Tadcaster A64 crash

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses after a lorry was involved in a collision on the A64 in the early hours of Friday August 30.

North Yorkshire Police said the accident happened about 4.20am, between Tadcaster and Bramham, when the lorry left the eastbound carriageway, crossed the central reservation and came to rest on the westbound carriageway.

There were no other vehicles involved and the driver was uninjured.

Anyone with any dash-cam footage, anyone who saw the lorry prior to the crash, or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1532 Richard Harrison or email Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.co.uk quoting reference 12190160451.

The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicle and for repairs to be carried out to the central reservation barrier and was expected to reopen at 12.38pm.