Apartment 8, Duchy Court, Harrogate - £229,950

A well-presented two bedroom apartment providing excellent accommodation and briefly comprises: an open plan living kitchen with fitted units and integral appliances, an oak fireplace with marble inset and hearth to the living area, two double bedrooms and a house bathroom.

Underfloor heating is in the kitchen and bathroom, with the rest of the rooms having new carpets.

Rear access to the tandem garage and visitor parking, with communal gardens to the front and rear. Contact Knight Frank 01423 535377.