This significant semi-detached five/six bedroom family home was built in the 1900s and has been renovated to a high standard.

The property, described by agents Knight Frank, as offering spacious and versatile living, is approached via a private driveway with parking for a number of vehicles.

To the rear there is a stone archway with gates leading directly to a well-stocked and maintained garden bounded by evergreen hedging and fencing.

Contact Knight Frank LLP 01423 535377.