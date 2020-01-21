£3m new homes scheme

Two growing Yorkshire property businesses have teamed up ahead of the launch of a £3m-plus collection of new homes.

The independent developers, Illuminating Investments, has formally appointed the land and new homes division of estate agents Linley & Simpson to handle the marketing and sales of its latest project in Wetherby.

Headquartered in the neighbouring village of Boston Spa, the housebuilders have secured planning permission for 16 flats in the heart of the racecourse town at Walkers Court, Audby Lane.

Part of the land they are transforming was once home to one of the northern office bases of fellow developer, Linden Homes.

Director of Land and New Homes at Linley & Simpson, David Waddington, said: “The development is in a bullseye location with its easy access to the A1(M), and will meet a growing need in Wetherby for this style of living.

“Work on both Marston House and Fairfax House is poised to accelerate in the coming weeks, with an official launch and the unveiling of the apartments’ specifications and prices coming soon.”

A selection of one and two bedroom apartments on two levels will be built as part of a brace of developments that will sit side-by-side on the site.

They will continue to be known as Marston House and Fairfax House to commemorate Wetherby’s place in the history books as a result of its close links to the English Civil War.

The Battle of Marston Moor was fought on July 2 1644, seven miles from Wetherby, where the English Parliamentarians under Lord Fairfax famously defeated the Royalists.

It is the second time that Illuminating Investments has turned to Linley & Simpson to launch one of its latest schemes to market. The agency also acts for the developers at The Sycamores, a bespoke collection of just three detached family homes at Melmerby, near Ripon.

Illuminating Investments is an independent development and investment company focusing on refurbishment and new-build mixed use schemes for residential and commercial sectors. It also provides funding solutions for other developers and joint venture partners.

They will be marketed through Linley & Simpson’s Wetherby branch.