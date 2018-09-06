1 The Old Pickle House, Bedale

This is a lovely traditional two/three bedroom stone cottage located in the centre of Bedale, according to agents Robin Jessop.

They add that it is surprising to find a spacious home with a traditional cottage style ground floor and a modern loft conversion upstairs. The loft effectively doubles the size of the space. There is one car parking space to the front and the vendors have had the use of a second car parking space.

Bedale is a thriving Georgian market town in a rural location that is steeped in history. Contact 01677 425950.