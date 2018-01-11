1 Beaulieu Court, 1 Park Road, Harrogate - £850,000

This generous apartment occupies the ground floor of a Victorian villa, enjoying superb views over the Stray.

It retains many of its original features and has three bedrooms, one en-suite, two reception rooms and a large dining kitchen, with further accommodation on the lower ground floor including a large study, storerooms and utility room. The property has a private outdoor sitting area and two allocated parking spaces. For further information, contact Verity Frearson on sales@verityfrearson.co.uk or 01423 562531.