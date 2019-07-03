£1.34m to build on flood defences

A £1.34million grant has been approved to improve the flood alleviation scheme for Tadcaster.

MP for selby and Ainsty Nigel Adams welcomed the backing from the Government and Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to enable the Environment Agency to develop detailed plans.

Nigel Adams MP said: “The £1.34 million funding to develop a detailed plan for Tadcaster is another major step towards a new improved flood defence scheme for the town.”

In December 2015 flooding badly affected 79 properties in the town, including many small businesses, the medical centre as well as homes.

And it led to the shocking collapse into the River Wharfe of Tadcaster Bridge which was subsequently restored and re-opened in February 2017 after £4.4m of repairs.

Mr Adams explained that although the existing flood defences have since been fully restored, flood defences need to be raised and the grant is the first step towards that.

The funding follows a meeting in Parliament organised by Nigel Adams, including the flooding Minister, Therese Coffey, representatives from North Yorkshire County Council and Tadcaster’s flood group.

Mr Adams added: “I am delighted that the Government and the LEP are providing this money via the Northern Powerhouse initiative.

“It was set up to help our businesses grow and to improve prosperity.

“This project in Tadcaster fits perfectly with the Northern Powerhouse objectives and I am pleased that the importance of Tadcaster has been recognised.”

“The flood group are very pleased with the announcement that funding has been granted by the North Yorkshire LEP,” said David Bewley, senior co-ordinator of Tadcaster Flood Action Group.

“This allows the town’s flood defence improvement scheme to progress to the next level in the project.

“We are not there yet with the project being fully funded, and there is still a significant shortfall to be made up, but the LEP doesn’t give grants to fund a design project, they fund final projects, and therefore we are confident that we will see the shortfall reach it final target once all the designs are complete and the project cost is finally known.

“As a flood group we have worked hard with all concerned, even meeting the ministers and government officials in Westminster.

“We feel confident that the town’s defences against flooding from the river will be improved in the coming years, and are proud to have been part of the team making this happen.”

Pictured at Tadcaster Bridge are Nigel Adams MP, Floods Minister Therese Coffey MP alongside Tadcaster Flood Action Group members Nicola Eades and David Bewley.