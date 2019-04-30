Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate - £850,000

Set within a generous and private plot on the popular South-side of Harrogate, this family home has been loved for many years.

Only five minutes’ walk to secondary schools - St Aidan’s and St John Fishers and ideal for the commuter using Hornbeam Park Station, the property includes s generous and extended living accommodation.

It also has ample off-street parking via a private gated entrance, with garage and a garden that has been landscaped with decked seating area. Phone Beadnall Copley 01423 503500.