Walks diary for the week ahead

Harrogate Rambling Club

Striding out into the frosty winter landscape in the morning, returning as the shadows quickly lengthen in the afternoon ...these are the pleasures offered by walking at this time of year.

We walk on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the year with walks for all levels of ability.

On Sunday, January 19 the ‘B’ group meet at Grimwith Reservoir near Hebden for a 10 and a half mile ramble to Simon’s Seat.

On Wednesday, January 22 there are six walks planned.

The ‘A’ group start a 13 and a half mile hike in Carleton near Skipton taking in Elslack, Pinhaw, Lothersdale and Cowling Hill.

The ‘B+’ walkers meet in Ilkley for an 11 mile ramble to Middleton and Foldshaw Ridge.

The ‘B’ members start a 12 mile walk in Ripon visiting the Studley Deer Park and Whitecliffe Hall.

The ‘C’ group meet at Hanging Moor.

The ‘D’ members travel to Linton Bridge near Wetherby to start a five and a half mile walk to Compton and Howcroft Wood.

The ‘E’ members plan to meet in Jennyfield to walk three miles back to town via Pennypot Lane and Valley Gardens.

For more details on all these walks, and for further information about the club and its activities, visit www.harrogateramblingclub.org.uk website.

harrogate group of THE ramblers’ association

Nidderdale is the venue for Saturday’s walk. The 10 mile walk goes from Dacre Banks to Hampsthwaite and returns via a different route. The walk includes sections of the Nidderdale Way and there is attractive riverside walking. Meet 9.30am on Saturday, January 18 at Dacre Banks village green, parking nearby (HG3 4EN) or 8.30am No. 24 bus from Harrogate. New members welcome. Further details phone 01423 547982.

Harrogate fell

and dale club

January 19 - 8.30am start. Fewston and Thruscross reservoirs. Fast pace. 12 miles. Tel 01423 502934. January 26 - Otley to Burley along some old railway track beds with a bit of the Dales Way. Nine miles. Tel 01423 521811 or 07802 216674. For further details on these walks contact the telephone numbers provided. www.fellandale.org.uk - Join us for two walks without obligation. New members will receive a warm and friendly welcome.

North Yorkshire Fell Club

We are a friendly group of keen fell walkers who walk in many areas of the North. On January 26 we pay our first visit of 2020 to the Lake District with a winter ascent of Striding Edge and Swirral Edge on Helvellyn starting in Patterdale. If there are full winter conditions ice axe and crampons may be needed and the grade 1 scramble is not optional. If you wish to join us for our walks contact 01423 863401 for further information.

Nidderdale Long Distance Walkers Association

Our 17 mile Hay-A-Walk on Saturday, January 25 starts at 8.30am from Conyngham Hall car park (pay & display). Contact Jeff on 01423 563159. The group meetings are at 8pm on the third Tuesday of each month at The Woodlands Hotel, Wetherby Road, Harrogate. Contact the secretary on 01423 864040 or see https://www.ldwa.org.uk/Nidderdale