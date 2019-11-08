These are the top 12 kids toys for Christmas – and where to buy them

1. But sometimes coming up with a great gift idea can be a little overwhelming, particularly with so much choice. So if you have little ones to buy for, here are 12 of the best toys on offer this year as recommended by TV programme This Morning.

This updated modern version sees players draw in the air, rather than on a piece of paper, with your picture appearing on an app or TV screen. Available from Smyths Toys and John Lewis for 15.99 GBP

Smyths Toys

other