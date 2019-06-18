The Stables, Grange Farm, Minskip - £725,000

A newly built detached property providing well proportioned family accommodation developed to a high specification throughout, is how agents Carter Jonas describe this.

It includes a reception hall, cloakroom, sitting room, study, breakfast kitchen with an adjoining family room and a utility room. First floor principal bedroom with en suite shower, guest bedroom with en suite shower, two further double bedrooms and a house bathroom. Private drive approach and a double garage. Carter Jonas, 01423 707813.