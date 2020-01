A detached coach house, close to The Stray, the property offers charm, character and high quality fixtures and fittings, according to agents Nicholls Tyreman.

Features include a hallway, living room with feature brick fireplace, dining kitchen, dining room, store room, master bedroom with Juliet balcony, en-suite shower and dressing room, two further bedrooms and bathroom. To the front is a forecourt garden and two allocated parking spaces. Contact Nicholls Tyreman 01423 503076.