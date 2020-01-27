The Old Sawmill, Blubberhouses - £950,000

Agents Lister Haigh say this is an exciting residential development opportunity to create a range of individual character homes in a rural setting.

A substantial range of buildings extend to 10,160 sq ft including two listed cottages and have planning permission to create two further dwellings. With further unconverted buildings also having potential, the Old Sawmill is situated in a wooded setting off the A59 to the west of Harrogate, on the edge of the Nidderdale AONB. Contact Lister Haigh 01423 730700.