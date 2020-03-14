IT is quite possibly the most exciting car to be launched this year, but its price remains a mystery.

The McLaren 765LT is a quick machine if ever there was one. It hits 60mph in 2.7 seconds. It could touch 124mph in 7.2 seconds (should you have a private airfield!).

But as for price, the best estimate we have is that it will be more expensive than the £208,000 720S.

It is lighter than the 720S, it has class-leading power to weight ratio and it has some impressive weight-saving measures: the titanium exhaust system and thinner (and therefore lighter) glass. It has an impressive aerodynamic package, all in carbon fibre.

It also has the renowned McLaren Super Series chassis dynamics enhanced, with bespoke LT springs and dampers; increased front track width; lower front ride-height and unique software programme for state-of-the-art suspension. Air conditioning and an audio system are deleted as standard to minimise weight, but can be specified at no additional cost. Just 765 individually numbered cars will be available globally to order.

McLaren says the 765LT opens a new chapter in the ‘Longtail’ story that began with the McLaren F1 GTR race car in the 1990s and since 2015 has seen road-legal LT models introduced.

The new car elevates to new levels the attributes that underpin every LT: driver engagement, track dynamics, minimised weight, optimised aerodynamics and increased power.

Together with the power of 765PS and torque of 800Nm from the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine, transmission gearing optimised for quick in-gear acceleration and LT-specific suspension springs and dampers, this is the basis for a wholly immersive driving experience.

Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren, said: “The 765LT is the most accomplished and exhilarating LT model ever from McLaren. Incredible performance and astonishing levels of driver engagement – the result of hundreds of detailed engineering actions undertaken to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and car”